Portimao is already the past

The Portimao weekend has just ended but the World Championship is already ready to return to the scene for the second race of the year, the first on non-European soil. In fact, the two races, Sprint and ‘classic’, will take place on the Argentinian track of Termas de Rio Hondo on Saturday and Sunday. The appointment is certainly interesting, especially after the many controversies that have already emerged in Portugal in relation to the new short race, the many injuries that have decimated the grid and the controversy involving Marc Marquez.

The Marquez case

The eight-times world champion will not be on stage in South America due to the injury suffered to his right hand in the accident caused at the start of the race in turn 3. However, this will not allow him to avoid the penalty imposed on him by the Stewards last weekend. In fact, this sanction will ‘scale’ to the first GP in which the centaur from Cerverà will be regularly on the track. In any case, Honda has decided not to replace Marquez in Argentina. Therefore, only Joan Mir will be on the track for the official team.

Mira’s words

“This is a challenging start to the year, given that we are already projected towards the next race – declared the former Suzuki rider – for us, who are still in the learning phase, this is good because we can have more time on the bike and try some new ideas right away. The weekend in Portimao has been up and down, so I hope that this weekend everything goes without incident. I wish I could do more kilometers on the bike. This is the goal: to continue improving our speed in both races”.

Track friend

In his career Mir has a very positive record on the Termas track. In 2017, at the time of Moto3, he won the race and then at the end of the year he became world champion in the category. 12 months ago, however, he was fourth, in what was his best result of the season, then repeated also in Austin and Barcelona. “Last year I got a good result at Termas – he concluded – so I’m curious to see what we can do this year. I want to wish Marc all the best in his recovery, it’s always best to race alongside him on track and have him in the garage.“.