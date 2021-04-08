The Japanese company Honda has registered a logo for the new Trailsport sub-brand, under which they will produce the most suitable off-road vehicles. It is reported by Motor1…

The fact that Honda plans to produce off-road versions of its cars became known in the summer of 2020. Then the Japanese filed an application for the Trailsport trademark, under which both the cars themselves and special equipment for them can be produced.

It is noted that over time, Honda will have extreme modifications of the crossovers CR-V, HR-V, Pilot, Passport, as well as the Ridgeline pickup. Cars will receive increased ground clearance, retuned suspension, additional body protection, off-road tires.

On March 9, it was reported that Honda had patented the eleventh generation Civic sedan in Russia.

Serial production of the car will start in 2021. The car will be available in sedan and hatchback versions.

Externally, the new model differs from the previous generation car in modified headlights and a radiator grill, as well as other side mirrors. The cabin is equipped with a digital instrument panel and a multimedia system with a nine-inch display.