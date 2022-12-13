Helmut Marko he had recently revealed how difficult it was to deal with the Japanese because even at the table the expressions on their faces betray no emotion. Dietrich Mateschitz’ right-hand man was in Japan after the conclusion of the 2022 championship for yet another summit with Honda in 2026 perspective and from what has emerged in the last few hours the smoke would appear to be rather black. Honda has in fact formalized its interest in being an engineer enrolled in the 2026 F1 championship. The fact that it will race with 100% bio fuel and the increase in the preponderance of the electric part over the endothermic one convinced the top management of the Japanese giant that the regulations are perfect and in line with the goal of being a manufacturer as soon as possible zero carbon emissions.

In October 2020, however, Honda had expressed its intention to withdraw from F1 at the end of 2021, putting Red Bull with its back to the wall. The response of the Milton Keynes stable to this sudden setback was that of 100% autonomy, or the construction from scratch of a division dedicated to engines, Red Bull Powertrains Limited, which according to Christian Horner in view of 2026 will be classified as a new engine manufacturer and will therefore have access to economic bonuses (25 million dollars in three years) from invest in the creation of the new 2026 power unit. Red Bull has therefore made itself independent by filling the engine division with personnel arrived from Brixworth, the headquarters of Mercedes for what concerns the construction of the engines. Honda from 2023 to 2025 will again be clearly visible on the Red Bulls to collect the part that belongs to it in terms of visibility of the Anglo-Austrian company’s successes, but in 2026 the two realities are destined to separate given that Honda wants to run ‘alone ‘ and it can’t limit itself to supplying the hybrid part to a Red Bull company determined to build its own internal combustion engine.

As reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport Honda could take over the AlphaTauri, but the tracks leading to it obviously remain available McLaren, Aston Martin And Williams, i.e. the houses currently not yet joined to a great Builder. Andretti has been trying to set foot in F1 for years, but Stefano Domenicali, managing director of Liberty Media with regard to F1, closed the doors to Andretti in 2024, underlining that a collaboration with a great manufacturer is needed. The-Race.com reports the fact that Andretti and Honda are already in close contact in IndyCar and the Japanese giant could finally be the trump card for Andretti to play as a pass for landing in F1.

The English newspaper also reports the suggestion it would see Ford ready to ‘brand’ the Red Bull power units from 2026 by making all the marketing power of the US brand available to the Milton Keynes team, which obviously cannot remain deaf and blind to the F1 fever that is infecting the States United. Here, then, is that Domenicali’s words issued to Gazzetta dello Sport “other news could be seen soon“ find an answer in what in 2026 could be a panorama with Red Bull-Ford and Andretti-Honda at the start in F1.