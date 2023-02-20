The 2021 season ended with the conquest of the world title by Max Verstappen, who became world champion at the wheel of a Red Bull motorized Honda. At the end of the celebrations on the Abu Dhabi circuit, however, the Japanese company finalized its withdrawal from Formula 1, something it had already announced previously. However, the partnership between the Japanese and Red Bull never died. This combination, which still exists today, will continue until 2025 inclusive, before an authentic revolution.

Since 2026Indeed, Red Bull will open a new chapter in its history with the Fordwhich in turn returned to Formula 1 as an engine builder for the first time since 2004. The agreement, which provides for the co-production of power units by the current reigning world constructor champion with theBlue ovalwill not completely exclude Honda from the Formula 1 universe, on the contrary.

As confirmed by its President Koji Watanabethe Japanese company will return as an independent engine maker together with competitors such as Ford itself, as well as Ferrari, Alpine, Mercedes and the new entry Audi. The difference between all of these, however, is that Honda has not yet established an agreement with any team to supply engines.

However, going back to the divorce from Red Bull expected at the end of 2025, this separation does not constitute any kind of failure for Watanabe: “It is not at all and we have never seen it as such – he has declared – as a technical partner we are always in contact with Red Bull, and there are many topics we have discussed. But it has emerged from this dialogue that we will not continue this partnership beyond 2025. So, there is nothing set as of 2026. It’s simple. From that year, Red Bull and Ford will be partners, and we have received early notification for Honda and Red Bull together until 2025. We continue to have trust and a great partnership, and aim to win championships until 2025. We have an unshakeable policy on this – he concluded – but from 2026 Red Bull will collaborate with Ford, e we do not comment anything about. In the meantime we will continue to work together, and in 2026 we would like to be close to F1″.