It was a 2023 worth remembering for Honda on the two-wheel market. In the year that has just ended, the Japanese company achieved 77,772 registrations, which concerned 60,650 scooters and 17,122 motorbikes: in the first case the share in the reference segment was 35%, in the second it was 11.8%. %. In the total of motorcycle marketHowever, the share reached 24.4%: translated, almost one in four two-wheeled vehicles sold throughout the year was Honda branded.

Between motorbikes and scooters

Numbers that testify to one growth of 52.4% on a general level, 45.8% if we focus on scooters and even 88.1% in reference to motorbikes alone. To better understand Honda's success in 2023, it is sufficient to look at the ranking of the ten best-selling motorcycles: well 6 of these are from the Japanese brand, with the SH range controlling the entire podium thanks to the 12,375 registrations of the SH125i, 11,161 of the SH150i and 10,333 of the SH350i. The performance of the ADV350 was also good, sixth with 6,333 units and +39.1% compared to the previous year, the Forza 350, ninth with 5,123 units and even a growth of 90.6%.

2024 to grow further

In short, important numbers, which however do not make Honda sit on its laurels: the Japanese manufacturer is in fact aiming to do even better, in a 2024 full of news. Dealers, for example, are already busy delivering the new Africa Twin in the ES version with 21″ wheel and Adventure Sports with 19″ wheel, but they will soon also be busy with the return of the CBR600RR expected in April. And that's not all: the time for the introduction of the E-Clutch is also approaching electronically managed on the CB650R and CBR650R. Finally, the 2024 edition will begin at the end of March of the Honda Live Tour.