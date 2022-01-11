An example of the very rare Honda MotoGP road bike was auctioned at a record price, also thanks to the perfect condition in which it is found: the RC213V-S is still in its original packaging!

It is one of the most exotic and fascinating motorcycles that have seen the light in recent years, a sort of showdown of the most powerful motorcycle manufacturer in the world: when it was launched in 2015, the Honda RC213V-S turned heads of many sports fans of the Golden Wing brand, also because of an out of the ordinary price. In fact, to put this jewel of Japanese technology in the garage, 203,300 euros were needed, a figure that was even exceeded by an immaculate specimen that went up for auction in recent days.

NEW – The bike, offered for sale on the site Collectingcars.com , is in simply perfect condition, like when it came out of the Tokyo factories. Suffice it to say that the packaging, that is to say the rigid box used for shipments, is still there to protect it: also for this reason, after more than sixty episodes by wealthy enthusiasts, the Honda road MotoGP bike has reached the record figure of 182,500 pounds, the equivalent of almost 219,000 euros at the current exchange rate. Thus becoming the most expensive Japanese motorcycle ever sold at auction. A few weeks ago, on the same online platform, a very rare Ducati 916 square headlight was auctioned, the “ugly duckling” born from the need to make Tamburini’s masterpiece compliant with the strict rules then in force in countries such as Australia and Switzerland.

ROAD MOTOGP – Presented nine years after the launch of the Ducati Desmosedici RR – the first and until then the only street legal MotoGP to have seen the light – the RC213V-S presented itself as a real technological flag of the Japanese manufacturer. Equipped with a 999 cc V-four, this race replica was closely related to the racing cars then brought to the race by Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa, and constituted a “civilized” version of the so-called Open which had replaced the much-talked-about in 2014 Crt. Its 159 HP became 215 with the HRC kit, a package of special components not approved for road use which also lowered the weight from 170 to 160 kg: despite the numbers, however, the RC213V-S was not a commercial success. and it seems that of the 213 pieces originally planned about two thirds were produced. Officially, however, the RC is still in the list, and considering that we are talking about 130 specimens sold to date, one would think that the one just auctioned is not the only one left in such condition …

