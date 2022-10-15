The presence of the Honda in Formula 1 he contributed to writing indelible pages in the history of this sport thanks to his triumphs as an engineer, especially in the late 80s, when he formed the most feared duo in the Circus with the McLaren of Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna . Less well known, however, is the activity of the Japanese house in the role of buildervery often synonymous with projects far from the rosiest expectations or even never completed.

After the convincing debut in the mid-60s, Honda quickly retired from Formula 1 as early as 1968, mainly following the death of Jo Schlesser in the French GP and also due to the economic crisis of that period. After returning as an engineer, the Japanese brand also began to develop the idea of ​​returning as a manufacturer only in 90’seven more so after the failed agreement reached with Jordan for the acquisition of the Irish team.

Back after more than 2️⃣0️⃣ years It was a very special moment today to be back in the car I sat in as a young boy when my dad drove for Honda. Especially when realizing all the successes we achieved together over the past few years pic.twitter.com/Tt6VHfH5DM – Max Verstappen (@ Max33Verstappen) October 5, 2022

So it was that in 1999 Honda started a new project: that of its own car with the chassis made by Dallara. The car, renamed RA099was conceived by one of the best designers of the time such as Harvey Postlethwaite, already known for his past in top-tier teams such as Ferrari and Tyrrell. Honda’s intentions were anything but mere rumors or indiscretions, so much so that Jos Verstappen participated in some private tests held on the Mugello circuit, witnessed by some video footage. The Honda project continued uninterrupted until April 1999, when, during other tests at the Barcelona circuit, Postlethwaite tragically died following a heart attack.

From that moment, Honda began to lose more and more interest in the possibility of entering F1 as a manufacturer, until it was set aside completely during the same year, ‘limiting’ itself to returning as an engineer in 2000 for the BAR. The same team was then taken over by Honda in 2006, before the latter returned to the Brawn GP for 2009. In all this, despite a complex and further interlude as an engineer first with McLaren and then with Red Bull, the RA009 remained for always a never completed project. Only recently, before the 2022 Japanese GP, Max Verstappen he returned to the seat of that single-seater twenty years after his father’s test, who on that occasion made him sit still as a child in the car.