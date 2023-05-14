Honda has outlined the next steps they will take in Europe to contribute to their global goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. To do this, this 2023 they will launch three new SUVs -the 100% electric vehicle e:Ny1, together with the ZR hybrids- V and CR-V (also available as a plug-in hybrid) – as well as the first electric scooter of the brand for Europe, the EM1:e. Thus, with the range of Honda cars in Europe already fully electrified after the arrival of the hybrid Civic last year, the event held in Offenbach, Germany, served to show both the scale and the ambition of the electric mobility offer of the brand, entering a new phase of its European development.

In detail, Honda has presented the sixth generation of its best-selling SUV model, the CR-V. Refined in every way, it now incorporates the latest driver assistance technologies and other passive safety features for outstanding reliability, dynamism and comfort. The attention paid to details such as the colors, materials and fabrics used in the cabin also contribute to placing the CR-V at an even higher place in the premium segment.

The CR-V will be available with a full hybrid (e:HEV) engine and, for the first time in the European market, with a plug-in hybrid powertrain (e:PHEV). Both versions feature a 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle direct injection 4-cylinder petrol engine that has been revised to improve efficiency, refinement, performance and dynamism across the range.

Specifically, the plug-in version of the CR-V is capable of traveling 82 kilometers in electric mode, which means that it can make most daily commutes using electric propulsion alone. When the battery temperature is 25 degrees, 100% charge is completed in just 2.5 hours.



On the other hand, the ZR-V has also been presented, a new SUV in the C segment, available from the fall of 2023, which offers the perfect combination of sophisticated style, practicality and a determined driving experience. Situated between the HR-V and CR-V, the ZR-V targets young, image-conscious buyers looking for a stylish, powerful and fun-to-drive vehicle that can blend seamlessly into their lives. Beneath its elegant and stylish exterior is Honda’s full hybrid technology, which shares DNA with the new Civic e:HEV. Acclaimed for its dynamic attributes, the Civic has proven that driving hybrid vehicles can be exciting and fun, and the ZR-V extends this logic to the C-SUV segment.



Optimized for the ZR-V, Honda’s e:HEV system’s efficient and powerful 2.0-liter direct-injected Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine works in conjunction with two electric motors (generator and drive) to deliver punchy acceleration and reactive.



With its determined stance, quiet surfaces and bold front end, the ZR-V offers a strong road presence that perfectly complements its dynamic performance. Narrow headlamps and a sleek gloss black grille create a sophisticated aesthetic, which continues into the SUV’s quiet flanks and bold rear bumper design, with sleek horizontal taillights that blend seamlessly into the tailgate. Functionality in design was a key focus for Honda engineers, optimizing every panel and component for ease of visibility and improved aerodynamic performance.

The compact structure of the ZR-V provides exceptional space, practicality and comfort, offering optimal functionality for ease of use and creating a versatile cabin that prioritizes the user experience and flexible storage capacity. This is reflected in the plethora of trays and pockets, along with a trunk cargo space that features a cargo partition, retractable tray and underfloor storage, increasing the ZR-V’s cargo versatility to 1,291. liters.

Honda’s second 100% electric





Finally, Honda has introduced its second all-electric vehicle, the e:Ny1. This is the brand’s second 100% electric vehicle to arrive on the European continent, after the award-winning urban Honda e, designed to meet the growing demand from customers for fully electric SUVs in the B segment. With a fresh and distinctive design and Using the most advanced technology, the e:Ny1 follows Honda’s people-centered development philosophy, making the most of the model’s all-electric powertrain, to deliver an SUV with fun-to-drive dynamics, a smooth, refined ride and a intuitive versatility.



A bold and sophisticated exterior aesthetic created by a short front overhang, large wheels and generous track width. The e:Ny1 also launches a new identity for Honda electric vehicles, with the emblem of the ‘H’, including the one on the front, the wheel hubcaps and the steering wheel in white. In addition, a new typeface for the word ‘Honda’ on the tailgate, which will be used on the brand’s future electric vehicles, gives it a more premium look.

The ingenious design of the electric powertrain components ensures that the e:Ny1 offers outstanding interior space and comfort. The new center console features a simple layout of easily accessible buttons, multiple storage options and wireless charging, while an open-plan dashboard topped by a large 15.1-inch touchscreen provides access to a comprehensive suite of infotainment and driving options. .

Thus, the platform integrates a lightweight three-in-one package consisting of a high-performance power unit, an electric motor and a gearbox. This unit generates a maximum power of 150 kW and 310 Nm of torque, and is designed to offer smooth and comfortable acceleration and deceleration. On the floor is a high-capacity lithium-ion battery that provides 412 kilometers of autonomy and a DC fast charging capacity that can go from 10% to 80% in just 45 minutes.