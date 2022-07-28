Honda showed some pictures of the electric prototype Prologue 2024, which is under development together with General Motors. The car looks similar to the recently revealed Chevrolet Blazer. The images show similar proportions in the mid-sized crossover segment.

The collaboration between Honda and GM was already known for this next model, as the two companies had already announced that the Prologue and the upcoming Acura electric SUV would use the Ultium battery packs, therefore of General Motors. It seems the similarities go beyond a simple platform and battery sharing – Prologue has the same long wheelbase, short overhangs and side profile as the Blazer. The differences, as well as in the front due to different grids and logos, could be found in the passenger compartment.







In any case, the Honda Prologue anticipated by a video is not exactly the final production version, which means the look could end up being more different than the Blazer once the headlight and taillight designs, along with other details like wheels and parts of coating, will be finalized. Honda had previously shown a sketch of the Prologue which showed a more robust and aggressive layout.