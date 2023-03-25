Difficult start

The 2023 season of the official HRC team is starting uphill, as could indeed be expected after the difficulties encountered by the Honda patrol in the pre-season test phase. Neither Joan Mir nor Marc Marquez were in fact able to automatically qualify for Q2 through i combined times of PL1 and PL2, remaining fooled for a handful of cents between the ups and downs of the wonderful Portimao track. The 2020 world champion at least took away the satisfaction of being the best driver of the Golden Wing manufacturer on the track, setting the 12th time and stopping a tenth from the time set on the scoresheet by Enea Bastianini, the last driver to qualify directly for today’s Q2 with the official Ducati. Further back Marc Marquez, 14th and mocked not only by his box mate, but also by the ‘customer’ bike of the other ex Suzuki Alex Rins. Both Mir and Marquez crashed each other during FP2, fortunately without physical consequences.

Mira’s words

“We managed to improve a lot from the tests and I was able to feel a lot better with the bike. I think we left something on the track in terms of pure performance, so I’m not fully satisfied. We weren’t able to make the most of the second tire, but the team and I understood what we need to do in the future to improve this aspect. It’s important. Of course, it’s a shame as we were having a good day. But I think we will have a good chance of getting through Q1.”

Marquez’s words

“All the Honda riders were pretty close. I was feeling quite good on the bike and our target was to get into Q2, but we just missed that. Tomorrow will be a busy day because everyone is riding very well and at the limit after the test. It wasn’t the best day ever, it was a standard day, but tomorrow I want to take a step forward and be a little faster. The crash I had today was one of those crashes that you know will come, I braked too late after turn 2 and tried to save it, but it didn’t work.

First Sprint Race

Today will be a historic day for the entire World Championship, with the first Sprint race in the history of the premier class of two wheels. This will make the track activity quite hectic. In fact, the program includes PL3 at 11.10 and then Q1 and Q2 to follow. Then, after all the Moto3 and Moto2 qualifying sessions, the top-class racing cars will be back on track for the short race, which will start at 16.00.