Honda presents three new SUVs, one of which has a well-known name and the other is completely electric. This e:Ny1 is only the brand’s second EV, after the Honda e. In addition, there is an all-new Honda ZR-V and the sixth generation of the Honda CR-V.

According to Honda, each model has its own purpose. The e:Ny1 was designed in response to ‘growing customer demand for an electric B-segment SUV’. The ZR-V could in turn owe its first letter to its target group. Honda is targeting ‘young image-conscious buyers’. Sounds like Gen-Z, indeed. The updated Honda CR-V should raise the bar for everyday use.

Honda e:Ny1

Honda’s first electric SUV takes its name from Honda’s new platform, the ‘e:N Architecture F’ platform. This new chassis promises a lot of stiffness, a low center of gravity and an aerodynamic bottom. This new chassis comes with an electric motor that produces 204 hp and 310 Nm.

Thanks to the 68.8-kWh battery, you have to go 412 kilometers with a full battery. You can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in 45 minutes. Inside, there’s a new center console with ‘easy-to-reach buttons’. By the way, there are only three: for the hazard lights and the front and rear window demisting. You can operate the rest of the functions on the 15.1-inch central touchscreen.

Honda ZR-V

On to the second new model, the Honda ZR-V. This C-segment SUV gets the hybrid technology from the Civic. So a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine assisted by two electric motors. The hybrid powertrain should provide snappy and responsive acceleration. In any case, in the hatchback it provides a 0-100 time of 7.8 seconds.

And take a good look at him. It’s a lot less complicated than other Honda models in terms of exterior. And while we’re at it, doesn’t it look a bit like a mixture of an MG4 and a Maserati GranTurismo? Yes right? There are worse car combinations to think of.

The Honda CR-V

The big news with the Honda CR-V is that there are now two hybrid powertrain options available. Both versions get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors. The difference is that one is the same powertrain as the Civic (and thus the ZR-V we just talked about) and the other is a PHEV. It should travel 82 kilometers on electricity.

On the outside, Honda gives the CR-V new grilles per engine version, the daytime running lights are integrated into the headlights and the rear light has been modified. Furthermore, the CR-V has become somewhat longer, giving passengers a little more space. Most of the extra length goes to the luggage compartment. According to Honda, the trunk grows by 118 percent. The new hybrid Honda CR-V should set foot in Europe later this year.