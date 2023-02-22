There Honda has chosen Madrid to unveil the RC213V 2023 with which the Japanese manufacturer will try to redeem a nightmare 2022 which ended without victories to its credit and in last place in the Constructors’ standings behind Ducati, Yamaha, Aprilia, Suzuki and KTM. Marc Marquez and new signing Joan Mir will be the protagonists of the event together with the new prototype developed by the Japanese manufacturer. Below is the box through which to follow the presentation of the Honda 2023 in live streaming.

The MotoGP is expected from the second winter test session scheduled at Portimao Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March. The Algarve track will then host the first race weekend of the season on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March.