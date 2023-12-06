Honda’s path towards sustainable mobility continues and in particular towards the objective of carbon neutrality at a global level for all its divisions and activities by 2050. The Japanese car manufacturer has published the 12th annual European Environmental Report, in which it highlights the progress made towards these ambitious targets, particularly in the Old Continent.

The electrified Honda range

Among the first objectives achieved by Honda in Europe is the electrification of the car range, with the journey started thanks to the introduction of the eleventh generation of Civic equipped with full hybrid e:HEV technology. Other electrified models were introduced in 2023, including the new ZR-V, the CR-V, also available with a plug-in hybrid system and finally the new e:Ny1, the Japanese brand’s first full electric compact SUV. Honda will continue to develop its electrified range, with the aim of introducing 30 new EV models worldwide by 2030.

360° sustainability

This process is also influencing all environmental policies, practices and initiatives at the brand’s factories across the region. By investing in more sustainable materials and renewable energy, Honda is significantly reducing CO2 emissions and energy consumption. An example is sourcing 97% of electricity from renewable sources.

Honda’s goals

“As we continue to increase focus on sustainability activities globally, the key role the European region can play in pursuing our goals is clear”, commented Katsuhisa Okuda, President and Director of Honda Motor Europe. “I would like to recognize the commitment of all Honda Motor Europe employees, suppliers and stakeholders in supporting these efforts over the past year. It is thanks to their hard work and dedication that we are progressing ever faster towards achieving our environmental and sustainability goals.”

Honda and total electrification

Honda’s European Environmental Report also describes other progress in the different sectors in which the Japanese brand operates, such as two wheels, with the launch of the EM1 e:, Honda’s first electric scooter for Europe based on the internal development of the Honda Mobile Power Pack interchangeable batteries, which supports the transition to electric mobility but also charging services, with the expansion of the e:PROGRESS network, the intelligent charging service for Honda electric vehicles, soon available in Europe and for owners of other brands. The European Environmental Report includes an overview of Honda’s global environmental performance, taken from Honda’s 2023 Global Sustainability Report. This demonstrates its continued commitment to significantly reduce emissions while simultaneously improving recycling and development of renewable energy around the world.