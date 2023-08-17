If someone had asked a Fiat worker fifty years ago to give him the overalls because they were used to soundproof the door of a 1500, he would probably have been hit with a wrench on the head. But now that everything moves from the point of view of environmental sustainability, that demand not only has a reason to exist, but is part of a plan baptized by Honda”Triple Action to Zero“. The idea is simple: to arrive by 2050 to make vehicles in a completely sustainable way, we need to recycle the overalls of the workers who build those same vehicles.

A fruitful deal…

In the United States, the project is already booming thanks to an agreement between manufacturing companies such as Aramark and Cintas Corporation and those that make sound-absorbing panels, such as Leigh Fibers and UGN Automotive. Result: the insulating and sound-absorbing materials used for the doors of the new Hondas derive from a process of reusing the fibers of the overalls.

2,800 tons of textile elements

So does American Honda Motor every month avoid throwing 20.4 tons of work clothing into landfill and reuses 2,800 tons of textile elements every year. To also reduce the environmental impact of vehicle production, the energy used is obtained 60% from renewable sources.

Negar Gilsinger of Resource Circulation

“To achieve our Triple Zero goal of 100% sustainable use of materials – explains Negar Gilsinger, manager of Resource Circulation at American Honda Motor – we must take every possible opportunity to recycle end-of-life materials for reuse in our products, thus minimizing the use of virgin materials. By maximizing material recycling, we are giving our uniforms a second life in Honda and Acura vehicles.”