





Honda presented on Tuesday (2) the new generation of its HR-V SUV and announced that the novelty is already on pre-order for the EX and EXL versions.

The brand also informed that the first thousand buyers approved in the pre-sale will receive a kit of genuine Honda accessories. The sale of the Advance and Touring versions is scheduled for October.

engines

The EX and EXL options are equipped with the naturally aspirated 1.5 DI i-VTEC Flex engine, with 126 hp at 6,200 rpm and maximum torque of 15.8 Nm, the same as the new City. According to the Brazilian Labeling Program (PBE), the HR-V with this propellant has a consumption of 8.8/12.7 km/l (ethanol/gasoline) in the city and 9.8/13 on the road. .9 km/l. The Advance and Touring versions will have the unprecedented 1.5 DI VTEC Turbo Flex, which will have its technical sheet released later.

For both engines, the transmission is the CVT that offers seven-speed simulation through the paddle shifts on the steering wheel (exclusive equipment for the EXL, Advance and Touring versions).



New Honda HR-V 2023

New HR-V brings cleaner lines than the previous generation

Interior of the 2023 HR-V

Detail of the HR-V 2023 multimedia center

Discover the prices, versions and items of the new HR-V:

HR-V EX Honda Sensing – R$ 142,500.00: Full LED headlights, start button (Start/stop Engine), Normal and ECON driving modes, 17″ aluminum wheels, automatic air conditioning with dual output at the rear, two USB ports for the rear seat passengers, 8″ touchscreen multimedia center with wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, 4.2-inch high-resolution TFT digital dashboard, Magic Seat, fabric-covered seats, 60/40 split rear seat, six airbags , Honda Sensing, HDC (ramp descent control), LaneWatch (blind spot reduction assistant), reversing camera, EPB (Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold function) and Tire Pressure Alert (TPMS).

HR-V EXL Honda Sensing – R$ 149,900.00: all the above equipment and/or: leather-covered seats, Smart Entry (unlocking by approaching the key), electrochromic rear-view mirror, LED fog lights, leather-covered steering wheel with paddle shifts, central arm on the rear seat, 17″ aluminum wheels (exclusive to EXL Honda Sensing and Advance versions), front tweeters (2) and rear parking sensors.

HR-V Advance – R$ 176,800.00: all the above equipment and/or: myHonda Connect, induction cell phone charger, 7-inch high resolution TFT digital panel, dual zone automatic air conditioning, driving modes (ECON, Normal, Sport ), sports bumpers, dual exhaust tips, electric folding of the rear-view mirrors, Tilt-Down function in the right mirror, front parking sensors and rain sensor.

HR-V Touring – R$ 184,500.00: all the above equipment and/or: driver’s seat with electric activation, remote engine start, 17″ aluminum wheels with exclusive design, automatic trunk opening by motion sensor with (Walk Away Close), piano black exterior bezels, darkened taillights and rear tweeters (2).







