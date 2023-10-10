Honda, Oliveira idea for after Marquez | FormulaPassion.it

An official Honda free in October

A seat in Honda HRC it has long been the dream of riders in the 500 class first and then in MotoGP. It has certainly never happened that in October the Japanese team still had a vacancy for the following season. Furthermore, there doesn’t seem to be a queue to join the team, a truly unimaginable scenario just a few years ago. Just as it was difficult to believe that Honda was last among the manufacturers for two years and was abandoned by its top rider, Marc Marquez, who gave up a year of his rich contract in order not to drive the complex RC213V again.

Already last summer, when the first rumors emerged of a possible farewell of the Spanish champion, Honda did not seem to want to block their rider: “It is not our habit to detain those who do not want to stay”they had announced from Japan.

And so a few days ago the official separation between the parties took place, defined as consensual.

Oliveira instead of Marquez?

He is therefore in the official Honda team hunt for Marc Marquez’s replacement, and we are leafing through the daisies to understand who could be the best driver to partner with the reconfirmed Joan Mir. It is not an easy search, given that the best riders already have a valid contract in their hands for next season. The easiest hypothesis to realize seemed to be that relating to Johann Zarco, the expert French rider who will abandon the Ducati of the Prima Pramac team, to join Cecchinello’s Honda in 2024.

But the Italian manager stopped the hypothesis: “Zarco has signed contracts with HRC and LCR and will race with us. For me the story ends here.”. And therefore, unless Iker Lecuona, currently in Superbike with the Golden Wing and protagonist of 34 races in MotoGP with 66 points obtained, moves to Honda HRC, the Japanese brand is exploring the room for maneuver among the riders already occupied of a change of shirt outside the maximum time. According to the newspaper Autosport would be at the top of HRC’s thoughts Miguel Oliveira, that would have a termination clause in his contract in case of call from an official team (like the one that allowed Rins to leave Honda LCR to move to the official Yamaha) and which would be very welcome to the sponsor Repsol.