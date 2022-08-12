In recent months there has been speculation on many occasions about the possible arrival of Pedro Acosta at Honda, the team that has historically dominated the MotoGP World Championship and that in recent seasons has lost that hegemony. The rumors have been constant since the ‘Shark of Mazarrón’ won the Moto3 World Championship last year, but nothing was too clear. However, last weekend in the paddock of the Silverstone circuit (Great Britain), where the driver from Mazarrón was but could not compete when he was declared “unfit” by the doctors at the last minute, there was a first very serious rapprochement between the parts.

There is great interest from Honda to sign Pedro Acosta. In fact, according to Ricard Jové, sports manager and commentator on DAZN for MotoGP races, there was a firm proposal for Pedro Acosta to join the LCR (Honda’s satellite team) in 2023, but the Puerto de Mazarrón rider I reject her. He does not want to go to the second group of the Japanese team, but he has left the door open if it is to join the official team, the HRC (Repsol Honda Team).

Acosta, who is happy at KTM, wants to be Marc Márquez’s partner in the official Honda line-up, taking the place vacated by the Catalan Pol Espargaró. Interestingly, the Tech3-KTM, a team that Acosta should join if he makes the leap from Moto2, has just closed the signing of Pol Espargaró for 2023.

The fact is that the official team of the Japanese factory Honda-HRC, with the main sponsorship of the Spanish oil company Repsol, is looking to take flight. After winning 17 drivers’ titles in the premier class, he is experiencing the worst moments in his history. The absence of Marc Márquez and the poor performance of Takaaki Nakagami, Pol Espargaró, Álex Márquez and Stefan Bradl have combined to cause Honda to sink to last position in the Constructors’ World Championship.

A hypothetical arrival at the Repsol Honda Team of Acosta, who is called to be the reference Spanish rider in the next decade, could serve as a catalyst for the factory. However, the name that has sounded the most to accompany Marc Márquez next year is that of Joan Mir, but Honda still does not make a firm offer to the Balearic pilot.