Thursday, November 2, 2023, 3:08 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The future of MotoGP, in the short or medium term, will have a Murcian accent. Not only for Pedro Acosta, the man from Mazarrón who will make the leap to the premier category next year and who is close to the Moto2 title, but also for Fermín Aldeguer. The one from La Ñora is ending the Moto2 season as one of the fittest riders on the grid and his bright future is not going unnoticed. In fact, he already has an offer from Honda to compete in MotoGP for the next two years with the option of a third, as revealed this Thursday by Ricard Jové, DAZN collaborator and sports manager.

“Today I have confirmed this information, and we can now assume that Fermin Aldeguer has a firm offer from HRC to accompany Joan Mir in 2024/25,” he said on his X account (formerly Twitter). Therefore, Honda offers the La Ñora driver to fill the position of Marc Márquez, who last month announced the mutual agreement to close an 11-year relationship with the team and compete with Gresini.

This change of plans has left Honda with little room for reaction, which has set its eyes on one of the young people with the most future in motorcycling: Fermín Aldeguer, only 18 years old. «I know that his priority is Moto2, which I support, but as is normal, trains like this rarely pass. You will have to decide,” added Ricard Jové.

The truth is that Fermín Aldeguer now faces a dilemma. The dream opportunity of MotoGP, or wait and continue growing in Moto2, where next year you can start as one of the candidates to fight for everything. This year he already has two victories and two pole positions, both achieved consecutively in this final stretch. He is sixth overall.