After the disappointing feedback received in the Valencia tests from Marc Marquez, the Honda worked even harder during the winter break to be able to deliver to its riders an RC213V capable of competing with its rivals on track. Clearly it’s a long and winding road for a company with huge potential, but finished bottom of last season’s constructors’ championship. And even having two world champions like Marc Marquez and Joan Mir in your ranks is no guarantee of success. In the recent Sepang tests, the results table didn’t smile at the Golden Wing, outside the top 9 and therefore there is anticipation for the next Portimao tests, scheduled for 11 and 12 March next.

During the presentation of the new Honda RC213V, the director of HRC Tetsuhiro Kuwata, he told his sensations in view of the new season now upon us: “Together we have written many pages of history and we want even more. We have worked hard over the years to improve the bike and we will bring new updates to Portimao. We know that this year will be a big challenge. See Marc in health he is very nice, because he suffered for several years, while achieving impressive results. We know what he is capable of and the goal is to allow him to show his abilities, as he has done in previous years. We have to give him the tools to fight for the world championship. We are also very happy to have you with us Joan Mir, returning to the Honda family after the 2017 Moto3 title. He’s fitting in well. This year the goal for him is to learn and approach those at the top. In general there is a lot of competition and we want to fight for the top positions”concluded the Japanese manager.