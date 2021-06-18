The Start, Titan, Fan and Cargo versions of the Honda bikes will be retained in 2022, but with some design changes. The CG 160 Start was given a new design in the instrument panel frame and in the front fairing, with three color options: metallic silver, red and black.

The CG 160 Fan and CG Cargo also received a new panel frame, new headlight fairing and redesigned internal and external tank sides. For Cargo, the color option is unique, white, while for Fan the color options are pearled blue, red and black.

The CG 160 Titan also received a new dashboard frame, new headlight and tank side fairing, exclusive to the model, as well as a tail with redesigned sides. The CG Titan 2022 also comes with three color options: metallic grey, pearl red and pearl yellow.

The 4-stroke single-cylinder engine with overhead valve control system OHC (Over Head Camshaft) is common to the Cargo, Fan and Titan versions. It has an exact 162.7 cm3 , and generates the maximum power of 15.1 hp (ethanol) and 14.9 hp (gasoline) at 8,000 rpm. The maximum torque is 1.54 kgfm (ethanol) and 1.40 kgfm (petrol), at 7,000 rpm.

The PGM-FI electronic injection feed system incorporates FlexOne technology (Fan, Cargo and Titan), which supports the use of ethanol and gasoline in different proportions. On the CG 160 Start, the PGM-FI system only admits the use of gasoline in the engine, which maintains the same power and torque characteristics of the FlexOne models when fed with this type of fuel.

Since Honda CG began to be manufactured in Brazil, more than 13 million units of the model have left the production lines at Honda’s factory in Manaus (AM). An incomparable success story, which confirms the correct decisions taken almost half a century ago, when Honda chose to produce locally instead of just importing its motorcycles to the Brazilian market.

Present in the country as an importer since 1971, in five years in Brazil, Honda realized that it was possible to produce locally instead of just importing its motorcycles. Thus began the manufacture of the Honda CG 125, considered by the brand to be the market leader and the favorite among all motorcycles sold in Brazil.

