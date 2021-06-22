After a successful re-introduction in 2018, Honda’s iconic Monkey for model year 2022 will receive a brand new Euro5-compatible five-speed block.

Based on the Grom’s engine, the 124cc air-cooled two-valve OHC single cylinder produces 9.4 hp at 6,750 rpm and 11 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The new five-speed gearbox replaces the old four-speed gearbox and has better spaced gear ratios, which should make long-haul journeys more comfortable/more relaxed. The top speed is 91 km/h, Honda claims a consumption of 1.5 l/100 km. In theory, a full tank (5.6 l) will take you more than 350 km.

Also in terms of bicycle part is the mustache: the UPSD front fork has a travel of 100 mm, while the stereo suspension at the rear (travel of 102 mm) was equipped with two-stage springs and new damping rubbers. A single 220mm disc with twin-piston caliper at the front and 190mm single-piston at the rear provide plenty of bite, the ABS is controlled by an IMU and keeps the rear end on the ground under heavy braking.

With a curb weight of 104 kg, 12 inch wheels and a turning circle of just 1.9 meters you know it’s a party in terms of maneuverability and driving pleasure, the thickly padded saddle (seat height 775 mm) should also keep the ride comfortable. The looks and appearance may be classic, but the equipment is not: the LCD dashboard in the form of a round counter includes a speedometer, odometer + trip meters and a fuel gauge. There is also LED lighting all around.

For 2022, the Monkey with Pearl Glittering Blue will also get an extra color scheme. In addition, it will remain available in Banana Yellow and Pearl Nebula Red. Prices will be announced shortly.