There three days of testing on the Sepang track ended for the factory team Honda with a double placement in the ‘middle group’ in the time rankings. Marc Marquez in the combined standings he stopped the clock at 1’58.666, which earned him the tenth position, while he did a tenth worse Joan Mir, 12th. Obviously, however, the position is, especially in the first tests of the year, an indicator that the teams and even the riders themselves only partially take into consideration. To have much more weight are the sensations of the protagonists, who must be as comfortable as possible with the innovations introduced by the team. That doesn’t seem to have been the case in recent days for the two champions of the HRC team, who have not hidden their worries in view of the championship which will start in Portugal on 26 March.

Marquez, who knows the strengths and weaknesses of the bikes made by the Japanese manufacturer well, underlined a few timid improvement perceived on the last day of work on the track in Kuala Lumpur. His overall opinion, however, is always the same: important steps are needed in terms of development in order to have the illusion of being at least closer to the stratospheric Ducatis. “Today was a more positive day – said the eight-time world champion – it was the first day I was able to start working in the smaller areas. This way I could start getting faster, step by step. But we had to keep sticking to the schedule and trying new elements and new things. I want to thank the team for organizing everything in the best possible way and for working well throughout the weekend. Today was also an important day to test different concepts. We did everything we had to and the feeling improved, but we still have to go one step further“.

Slightly more positive, at least in terms of sensations, was the comment from Joan Mir, who ended his first ‘approach’ with the new bike today after Suzuki’s farewell to the premier class: “I’m happy with how we progressed in this test – the comment of the 2020 world champion – I felt good every day on the bike. Now I feel more ‘mine’ and I can ride better: that’s the important thing. The team has worked very well in these three days. We certainly need to make progress, but every day we take steps forward and get closer and closer. I’m adapting more and more to the Honda style and I like riding this way, I’ve learned a lot in these three days“.