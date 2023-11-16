Honda HRC, Luca Marini is the future

Once the streets of Marc Marquez and the official Honda team they separated, the Japanese company went looking for a new driver, in a decidedly very complex scenario. On the one hand, an RC213V, queen of crashes and last – not surprisingly – in the constructors’ ranking, on the other a decidedly negative timing that pushed HRC to turn to riders with a contract already signed for 2024.

It is no mystery that the team has sought approaches with Maverick Vinales, Miguel Oliveira, Aleix Espargarò, Pol Espargarò and even with Johann Zarco – who preferred to remain in Lucio Cecchinello’s satellite team after seeing the HRC leaders rather hesitant -, receiving from every driver says ‘no’ to the idea of ​​joining Joan Mir next season.

Fermin Aldeguer was then excluded from the dispute, the two contenders for Marc Marquez’s seat had been identified as the Italians Fabio Di Giannantonio and Luca Marini. The first would have been the simplest option, given that it was without contractual constraints for 2024, while the second had an agreement in place with VR46.

But Marini – one of the few Ducati riders without a direct contract with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer – immediately showed himself attracted by the prospect of becoming an official Honda rider and tried to understand the margins of movement for the transfer to the prestigious Japanese team.

From the latest information, the negotiation seems to have been successful so much so that we were just waiting for the official announcement shortly by post, to allow the centaur from the Marche region to get on the RC213V already in the Valencia tests.

The rumors about the contract

Sky Italia he assured that the Marini-HRC agreement has now been defined in all its parts and only the pilot’s signature is awaited on the contract. Marini managed to get a two-year agreement, which will see him riding the Honda for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Swiss Speedweek they then highlighted the big step forward in economic terms that Valentino Rossi’s brother will make: if in VR46 he received an annual salary of around 300 thousand euros, in HRC he will reach 3 million euros.

For official information, we are waiting for VR46 to define its successor: the favorite remains Fermin Aldeguer, but Moto2’s Speed ​​Up will have to pay a penalty to free the young Spaniard. In this domino of saddles, there would also be a place for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who could replace Aldeguer himself and aim for the title of the intermediate class.