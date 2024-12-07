About a decade ago, manufacturers like Ferrari, Porsche and McLaren marked a before and after in the automotive history books. They made their first hybrid hypercars: LaFerrari, 918 Spyder and P1, respectively. Shortly after Honda made its own, the Second generation NSXnot as powerful or as expensive, but also a technological marvel. And now, you can have one almost ready for release.

The second generation Honda NSX, called NC1was one of the first supercars to resort to hybridization and electric all-wheel drive. That is, it had two electric motors to drive the front wheels, in addition to a third electric motor next to the 3.5 V6 gasoline engine to drive the rear wheels.

The Type S was the most powerful and exclusive version of the NSX.

The unit featured in this article is a Acura NSX Type Sthe crown jewel of the second generation NSX. It was launched in 2022 and served as a farewell to the model, which was launched on the market in 2015. And to say goodbye with honors, the Japanese firm increased the power, made modifications to the chassis and aerodynamics and made it more exclusive: only 350 units for everyone.

It has a lot of carbon fiber, both outside and inside.

Three hundred units ended up in the United States, so it should not surprise us that this pristine unit in White 130R is in the North American country. Has only 874 kilometers on the odometer (543 miles), so its lucky new owner will get a practically brand new car.

This unit has a good dose of carbon fiberincluding some things that were optional. The front splitter, side skirts, roof, rear spoiler and diffuser are made of carbon fiber, as are the steering wheel and gear shift paddles. All this is part of the Lightweight Package, which saved 25 kilos compared to the original weight.

Its hybrid system with 4 motors delivers 610 horsepower.

It also carries the optional carbon ceramic brakeswith 381 mm diameter discs and six-piston calipers on the front axle (361 mm discs on the rear axle) and gloss black painted wheels. All these candy sports are combined with luxury equipment such as the ELS Studio audio system or the electric and heated seats, which are upholstered in red (another optional) with matching seat belts and “NSX” embroidery on the headrests.

The engine bay, which houses a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, is also made of carbon fiber. In the engine compartment there is an identification plate exclusive to each unit. In this case, it is the 165th NSX Type S of the 350 that were manufactured.

This unit is NSX Type S #165 of 350.

In this Type S version, the hybrid system gave a total of 610 horsepower (449 kW) of power and 667 Nm of torquewhich are sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This display of force allows it to go from 0-100 km/h in 3 seconds and reach a top speed of 307 km/h. At the Nürburgring it was faster than the Nissan GT-R and only a second slower than the McLaren 650 S Spider.

This for sale with a bidding format and, at the time of writing, the best bid is $180,000. Of course, it includes all the original accessories, including a carbon fiber and numbered pen. That’s slightly less than the retail price when new ($187,495). We don’t know if it will stay there or go up before the end of the bidding, but whoever can buy it has a good opportunity to get a very special car.