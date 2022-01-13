In a changing world, to quote a bank slogan, brands are becoming increasingly inventive with financing options. For example, Honda is now launching a new three-option program, which the brand itself says is “a new way to approach motorcycle ownership”.

In addition to the traditional financing options, Honda is introducing a new way to purchase a motorcycle: with the three-choice program you can return the bike to the dealer after two, three or four years, exchange it or keep it permanently. The financial terms are determined at the time of purchase, the resale value is determined in the host contract. In other words, there is no need to find a buyer and there are no risks associated with fluctuating demand or – also not unimportant these days – changes in legislation.

“The brand’s reputation, reliability, now accompanied by a 5-year warranty, ensures that Honda engines have a high resale value: 60% guaranteed trade-in value after two years, 50% after three years, 45% after 48 months. This small decrease in value makes the monthly payments or particularly attractive. That way you don’t pay for the bike itself, but for its use,” said Honda.

More information can be found at the dealer or on the Honda website.