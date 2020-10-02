Honda 2 Wheelers India has introduced its new specialty bike Hness CB350 in India. This bike will be directly interacted with Royal Enfield in India. Honda will sell this new bike through Bigwing dealership. Let us know about its features.

What is the price?

The X show room price of Honda’s new H’Ness CB350 bike will be around Rs 1.90 lakh. It will be available for sale next month. Many great features will also be found in this bike. This bike will be available in DLX and DLX Pro variants

The engine

Honda’s new H’Ness CB 350 is powered by a 348.36cc single cylinder, air cooled engine that gives a torque of 30 Nm. This engine is equipped with PGM-FI technology. This engine will give better performance on city rides and highways.

Features

The company has high expectations from the new Honda H’Ness CB 350 that came in the mid-size to wheeler segment. The company has included many good features in it. The LED headlight is seen in this bike. Apart from this, features such as smart voice control, selectable torque control are available in the bike. The company has designed this bike keeping in mind the special terrain. So that it can remain confident while running. The new Honda H’Ness CB 350 will get 6 color options. While its DLX Pro variant will also be available in dual tone option.

Royal Enfield 350 will compete

Honda’s new Hness CB350 bike will compete directly with Royal Enfield 350. The price of this bike is 1.61 lakh rupees and 1.86 lakh rupees. This bike has a 346cc engine which generates 19.1bhp power and 28Nm torque. Now it has to be seen how much success this new Honda bike gets in India. Because the segment in which it has come is dominated by Royal Enfield.

