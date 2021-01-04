Honda Face Mask For Cars: The corona epidemic has completely changed human life. Everything from the things used in everyday life to the lifestyle of people has changed a lot already. Due to this change, new innovations and innovations have also taken place. To avoid this virus, people are still using face masks on their face, but Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda has invented some similar technology for cars. Honda’s new technology is being described as a mask of cars that can also eliminate the Korana virus (COVID-19).

Actually, Honda has launched a special type of air filter, which will be used in cars. The company has named this air filter ‘Kurumaku’. It is an antiviral cabin filter, manufactured by the company itself. It will be installed over the regular air filter which will not allow any type of virus to enter the car.

How this new technology will work: Honda Kurumaku catches any kind of bacteria or virus that comes on its surface while driving. In the meantime, at the time of the process, it shortens and destroys them. In this product, the company has used zinc phosphate chemical conversion treatment, which is also used by companies to make vehicles rustproof.

Recently Chinese vehicle manufacturer Geely launched one such SUV in the market. In which it was claimed that it prevents 0.3 micron size virus from entering the cabin. At the same time Kurumaku is capable of destroying any kind of virus. Not only this, it also destroys the virus within the cabin.

Life and price of the filter: Honda claims that this filter destroys 99.8 percent of the virus within just 15 minutes, and within 24 hours it is also able to destroy the virus on the surface of the car. The life of this air filter is up to 1 year or 15,000 km. The company is first giving this air filter with the Honda N-Box model as an accessory. It is priced at 6,400 yen (about Rs. 4,500 Indian currency). It is believed that this air filter will also be available for other models.