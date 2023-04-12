Honda in Austin without Marquez

MotoGP is getting closer and closer to the third round of the season in the United States, where the premier class will contest the Grand Prix of the Americas on the Texan circuit of Austin. A round that foresees big changes on the starting grid, among which the absences of Enea Bastianini in Ducati stand out, replaced for the occasion by Michele Pirro, and Marc Marquez in Honda. In fact, both riders failed to recover in time from the injuries suffered in the first GP of the world championship in Portugal, with the Japanese team officially communicating the name of the replacement for the eight-time world champion, waiting for the latter to recover completely fracture from the fracture of the first metacarpal of the right hand.

Bradl and Mir are back

As expected, the German will ride the RC213V Stefan Bradlwho in the USA will then become a teammate of Joan Mir, on the contrary regularly present on the track. The Spaniard, also the author of a crash during the Sprint race in Argentinahad not then participated in the Sunday GP on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, spending the last few days resting with the main objective of recovering 100% in order to be physically ready in view of the US appointment.

Mira’s mission

Having achieved its goal, the number 36 released some statements a few days before the US weekend, making it clear what its primary mission is: “I’m ready to ride again in America – explained Mir, 4th with Suzuki in 2022 – I was able to spend this week at home to fully recover from Saturday’s crash and get back to training. Last year I had a very intense race in Austin, where Honda boasts important records, therefore the goal is to have a consistent weekend and avoid problems. If we manage to have a full race weekend, I think we can learn a lot and take another step forward, because the two races are where you learn the most about Honda.”

Bradl in the USA after almost 10 years

As indicated, the United States will see the return of Bradl, his first appearance this season. For the German it will be a larger challenge not only for the return to the track itself, but also for the long period since his last presence in the United States, dating back to 2016. He too, as well as Mir, boasts the 4th place as the best result of his career in Austin, in that case obtained in 2014: “First of all I want to wish Marc all the best in his recovery – added the 33-year-old – like Honda we need him to get back on track. I arrive in Austin after a few days of testing in Jerez, where we were able to try some things with the bike. It will be interesting to ride again at COTA, where I last raced in 2016, and I will have the chance to test the 2023 RC213V on a very different type of track to the one I have raced so far this year. Let’s have a productive weekend and see what’s possible“.