The new wind tunnel of Honda in United States it is called HALO (Honda Advanced Laboratories of Ohio) and is located in the so-called Transportation Research Center, a district dedicated to the automotive sector in the town of East Liberty. It is a phenomenal engineering project, with a 6700 horsepower carbon fiber fan which tests a wide range of cars, from Acura sedans to SUVs, through special projects and racing cars such as Indycars.

This wind tunnel has a five-belt rolling system for the development of production vehicles, and a second system specifically designed for high-performance sports cars and cars intended for racing on the track. The wind can be driven at speeds of up to 320 kilometers per hour, thanks to an 8-meter fan equipped with 12 blades. There are 556 microphones that allow the study ofaeroacoustics, which is basically the part of fluid mechanics that deals with the generation of noise. Also note the presence of one heat exchanger which can vary the wind temperature.

The five-year project from 124 million dollars it should significantly improve the efficiency of vehicles, essentially allowing them to achieve the same performance as they once were, but with more refined aerodynamics. After all, with the advent of electric cars, the concept of resource consumption is of great importance. Honda has staked a lot on this project, despite the presence in Japan of an additional three large-scale wind tunnels; in the United States, however, his work was previously relegated to a small tunnel that could not guarantee the same accuracy.

Why does a car manufacturer need to invest in such a large project? It is to all intents and purposes an investment to spread the costs over the long term. In the past, Honda has often sent cars and scale models to external wind tunnels, with frequent trips by engineers. This translates into shipping costs, hotel rooms to pay for, and wasted time. Doing everything at home, of course, the benefit is greater.