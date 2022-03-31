Is Too early to make predictions but not early enough to be aware that in MotoGP the bets are too risky at the moment. Everything has remained in what could have been: Ducati does not dominate imperiously with a motorcycle that swept at the end of the previous year, a Márquez who started as a favorite on his return has problems again and the champion Quartararo has found a stalled Yamaha… which has made him bring out his best version in the wet. It could be the world upside down, but rather it is a World Cup in which Dorna has achieved the goal of forming a tight grid that leaves a championship open until the last checkered flag.

Given these circumstances, it is difficult to make predictions and the antecedents have become references that A priori they give Honda as the favorite in the Termas de Río Hondo track. Since the return of the Argentine GP to the calendar in 2014, the Japanese brand has been the one who has visited the highest step of the podium on more occasions by accumulating four wins. Márquez premiered the accountant in the garage of the golden wing to add three of the four total triumphs of HRC (the fourth in discord went to Crutchlow) and in addition, he became the last winner of an appointment that returns to the calendar after two years of absence due to COVID-19.

Then the eighth champion arrived in top form and yet, this time he will be the great absentee from a grid in which only Maverick Viñales knows what it is to win. The one from Roses achieved one of the two wins for Yamaha (the other was for Rossi), on a track where the M1 is the only alternative to the RC213V. Only these two mounts have known victory in Termas within the MotoGP era, although the trend may change in a scenario of opportunities where, precisely, the bikes that have dominated the most in Argentina have not been the ones that have shone the most so far of course.

an open fan

Of the six podium positions that have been contested this season, Sling (Pol was third in Qatar) and Yamaha (Quartararo was second in Indonesia) they have only occupied one of them per team. They have been Ducati and KTM with two podium positions per brand, the ones that have added the most and also, the only ones that have managed to win in 2022 where equality is being the main protagonist. All six manufacturers are represented in the top-10 of the general, with the exception of the mark of the golden wing and Aprilia all brands have two mounts on that list, and victory is no longer utopian even in the only garage that continues to hold concessions.

The evolution in Noale’s house also makes the RS-GP appears in all pools, especially in a year of opportunities where what has been seen so far leaves no certainty. With everything at stake, risking cannot be as expensive as in a final stretch in which the true candidates are already outlined and on the return to Termas, there is as much desire to do well as uncertainties. Because It’s been too long since you’ve shot on a track, where Honda and Yamaha only start as statistical favorites. Reality gives way to any option.