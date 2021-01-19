Pol Espargaró will be Marc Márquez’s teammate in the 2021 season. A dream come true for the Catalan who knows that he will have to give his best to be up to the task. Pol confesses the reasons why he decided to change teams in an interview facilitated by his team, Repsol Honda.



What does it mean for you to wear these colors for the first time?

These colors for me are the glory. It is to be where all the drivers want to succeed and where all the drivers want to finish. When I was racing 125cc, Moto2 or even MotoGP, I’ve seen this bike on the podium practically every time. Seeing these colors together with your number is brutal. A unique sensation.

What comes to mind when you get on your new motorcycle?

What you want most is to start it up, hear it roar, get to 350 km / h on the straight and brake 250 meters from the first corner.

What do you think you will find the first day you ride with the Honda?

Definitely a difficult bike. MotoGP is difficult, it will not be easy. It is a small and compact motorcycle. Short axle bikes are a bit more nervous and aggressive. It can be a bit critical, but at other times it can give you a quicker turn and a very direct grip on the hand. I like to brake late and I have seen in all the riders who have gotten on the Repsol Honda that they manage to brake very late and very aggressively and that favors me a lot because of my riding style.

What do you think you can contribute to the Repsol Honda team?

On an individual level, obviously victories, podiums and why not, a world title. At the group level, teamwork and being able to improve the bike. I also hope to contribute so that it continues to win and maintain its winning DNA, which has led this brand to win practically every world title in the last 20 years.

What goals do you set for this 2021 season?

For this season 2021 I set the highest goals. This bike is not used to being off the podium. With Marc on top, he wins World Cups, wins races and wins everything. This year we start with a good memory of last season and with a good result, but knowing that if I want to live up to these colors everything happens to win.

You have just had a great season finishing in the top5 of the general classification. Do you think this result can be improved in 2021?

To say that we are happy to finish in the top ten is not what the team expects and it is not what I expect. My effort will be maximum to achieve what this team and this brand have been doing in recent years.

What have you observed of the character and performance of the RC213V when you have ridden behind the Repsol Honda team riders?

Sharing a team with Marc was also one of the reasons for me to move and come to Repsol Honda. I have enjoyed fights with Marc in the lower categories, I have had a lot of fun, I have suffered … I think I am better because in many moments I have been fighting with Marc and I believe that the best way to get 100% of your talent is to be next to of someone who is equal to or better than you. Seeing what he does in the front row, being by his side, and being able to interpret him or try to do the same as him is something unique and I will have the privilege of doing it.

Is a dream come true?

From the beginning I was very clear about where I wanted to go, where I should be and where I wanted to see myself to put myself to the test and see what I was capable of. The best way is to be in the best team in the world, with the best motorcycle in the world and next to the best rider in the world. I think I came to the Repsol Honda team at the best moment of my sports career. Being where you want to be at the right time is fulfilling a dream, therefore, without a doubt right now I am fulfilling my dream.