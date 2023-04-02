The fall

Joan Mir crashed in the early stages of the MotoGP Sprint Race in Argentina at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. The yellow flag relating to the knockout of the Honda HRC rider was also quite long to allow rescue and was positioned in Curve-7the complicated braking to the right after the long bend to the left that you face in full.

The consequences

According to the doctor’s statement Angel Charter Joan Mir suffered a head injury and has pain in her right ankle. There do not appear to be any fractures, but to carry out all the usual checks he was transported to the hospital in Santiago. The right ankle is the one that Mir had already injured last August at the Red Bull Ring when he was the victim of a terrifying high-side.

Honda HRC with no riders at the start tomorrow?

With Marquez knocked out in Portimao – compound fracture of the first metacarpal of the thumb of the right hand – if Mir is not fit to race the Honda HRC will not have riders at the start of the Argentine Grand Prix tomorrow. The gold winger’s home would be defended by clients Alex Rins and Takaaki Nakagami from Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR team.

How many risks with the Sprints

The first weekend of the year in Portugal he has already ousted four riders due to more or less serious injuries – Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez, Miguel Oliveira and Pol Espargarò – and Mir could be added to the list. Aleix Espargarò also crashed in today’s Sprint, but there are no consequences for the Aprilia rider. Singular is the fact that Mir had already crashed in the Portimao Sprint a week ago when he lost the front in an unsuccessful attempt to attack Fabio Quartararo, a gamble that also cost the Majorcan a long lap penalty.