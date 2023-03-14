Merciless tests

Joan Mir 13th, Marc Marquez 14th, both eight tenths behind the best performance of world champion Pecco Bagnaia. These are the pitiless numbers with which the second day of the pre-season tests in Portimao concluded, the last before the season debut scheduled for 25-26 March again on the Portuguese track. Two days of racing, with the first historical debut of the Sprint Race on Saturday, which will remove every possible veil on the performance of the bikes on the track. However, once again Honda seems destined to be totally unprepared for the appointment. Both Marquez and Mir – both of whom boast ten world championship titles won in the World Championship – did not appear satisfied with the level reached by their RC213V and tried to make the team aware of it. But the situation at the moment does not see particular outlets.

Horizon 2024

Interviewed by the Spanish newspaper AS, the HRC team manager, Alberto Puig, could not help but take note of the perennial crisis in which a team that until a few years ago was used to looking at the rest of the starting grid seems to have sunk from the top to bottom. “When you look at the lap times and you’re half a second or seven tenths behind the leader it means you need to step forward and improve – ruled Puig, so the synthesis of these tests is obvious – satisfied? Of course not. We have to improve. We cannot say that we have found what we were looking for – added the Spanish manager again – we have work to do, we are not where we would like to be”. Further clouds gather on the horizon: in fact, Marc Marquez’s contract will expire in 2024 and he wants to keep fighting for the title. With or without Honda.