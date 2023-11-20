On the occasion of the European Hydrogen Week, scheduled until November 23 in Brussels, Belgium, Honda presents a prototype of the new generation system of hydrogen cells. Designed for application on heavy commercial vehiclesamong others, this system was designed by Honda to, according to the Japanese company itself, “demonstrate once again Honda’s commitment to achieving global carbon neutrality by 2050 across all of our operating divisions.”

Productive future

This is to all intents and purposes a new concept compact and powerful, designed by Honda for exceptional durability and versatility in a variety of uses, including fuel cell and commercial electric vehicles, construction equipment and stationary power generation. This project, announced by the Japanese car manufacturer itself, will be followed by the start of the commercial sale of fuel cell systems by 2025.

Hydrogen protagonist with Honda

“With over 30 years of experience in the development of hydrogen cells, we are confident that demand for this technology will soon reach the critical mass necessary for full commercial deployment – explained Ingo Nyhues, Deputy General Director, European Business Planning & Development, Honda Motor Europe – The characteristics of the new generation fuel cell prototype are ideal for meeting the needs of many industrial sectors that are rapidly transitioning towards zero-emission energy sources. Ours is a highly versatile and compact unit, which is characterized by powerful output, extraordinary durability and fast startup times, even in low temperature environments. Our experience of more than 30 years in hydrogen R&D and FCEV commercialization is the perfect basis to bring our technologies to new sectors in Europe and support the region’s net zero emissions ambitions.”

First Honda model in 2024

Together with the presentation of this prototype, Honda has also set the first stage of the “hydrogenisation” process of its range: the Japanese company plans to start marketing the new model CR-V FCEV in North America and Japan over the next year. “In Europe Honda R&D Europe has created a green hydrogen production plant at its headquarters in Offenbach, Germany, to broaden its scope of application in the energy management sector – recalls Honda through a note – This latest installation will exploit excess solar energy from photovoltaic systems to produce green hydrogen through electrolysis.”