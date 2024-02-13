A new livery?

Here we go: the presentation of the Honda HRC team, follow it live with us. After eleven years the team presents itself at the start of MotoGP without Marc Marquez. Alongside Joan Mir there will be Luca Marini, who arrived from the VR46 team to live his first experience as an official driver in the premier class.

The farewell of Marc Marquez it meant the loss of the Red Bull sponsor for the Honda HRC team and according to rumors Repsol could also have a less conspicuous space in terms of livery on the fairings of the RC213V.

Since the mid-nineties Repsol it is the title sponsor of Honda HRC in the premier class of speed motorcycling and recently, in terms of colour, the Repsol logo has been cleverly used, also recalling the Rising Sun of the Japanese flag.

In the box above you can follow the live streaming presentation of the official team of the house of the golden wing which in 2024 will be able to take advantage of the new concessions to recover ground against the Ducati dominating the MotoGP and the first winter tests in Sepang. Mir's contract is expiring and could be replaced by another top rider, while Marini has a contract also valid for 2025. Mir inherited Marc Marquez's crew chief, Santi Hernandez.