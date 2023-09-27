Honda, 2023 nightmare

After recovering Marc Marquez from the very long injury to the humerus of his right arm and from diplopia, the Honda hoped to get back on top promptly in 2023. The Japanese company hoped to return to fighting for the top positions, also thanks to the talent of its champion.

But reality is often very different from dreams and Honda has not managed to emerge from the technical crisis into which it has evidently fallen from 2020 onwards. Marquez tried to go beyond the limits of the RC213V, encountering serious accidents and further injuries, which advised him to race in a decidedly different way than in the past. And so not infrequently the home of the Golden Wing was the slowest on the track and thelast place in the constructors’ standings doesn’t liewith 123 points collected against Ducati’s 453.

Honda, how to rise again?

It’s no mystery that Marc Marquez spoke with the Gresini team, with the prospect of breaking the existing contract with Honda a season early, to join the Italian team for which his brother Alex already races for a year. The Gresini team has total autonomy over the choice of riders and recently the Ducati leaders no longer seemed so negative about the idea of ​​providing the Spanish rider with a motorbike.

With Marquez saying goodbye (and what will Repsol do?), the Honda will undoubtedly be downsized and will probably opt to move Johann Zarco to the official team alongside Joan Mir. In recent weeks there has been talk of a possible interest in Ducati rider Gigi Dall’Igna, but in the last few hours a surprise name has emerged that could strengthen Honda’s organization chart. The well-known journalist and manager spoke about it Ricard Jove to Dazn Spain: “I confirm that things are happening at Honda. I can’t say for sure that they are looking to sign Dall’Igna, but I can reveal that I was told – and at the moment I can’t confirm it yet – that Honda has made an offer to Davide Brivio”.

The Italian manager, protagonist of Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha successes in 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2009, and of Suzuki with Joan Mir 2020, has joined the Alpine Formula 1 team starting from 2021.