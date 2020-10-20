As soon as the mention of Royal Enfield comes in the conversation, then you only think of the Xasic 350 or the bullet. Both these bikes have broken all the records of fame and now it holds the status of ‘Clut Classic’.

The Classic 350 still rules the retro-modern Classic motorcycle market to a large extent and it has not been able to meet any serious challenge but Honda has a different view. Honda has challenged the supremacy of Royal Enfield through its H’Ness CB350.

The H’Ness CB350 looks very much like the Classic 350, its sound is almost the same as the Classic. The H’Ness CB350 looks like a daunting challenge to the Royal Enfield and Classic 350 kings. Although it has some new features as well as comfort has also been taken care of, which has been done with the intention of using this bike daily.

Because the H’Ness CB350 is manufactured in India, everything in it is brand new, talk about the engine, it has a 348CC single cylinder air cooler motor that makes 20.8 bhp and 30Nm. The 5-speed gearbox has a slip and assist clutch while the bike is lighter than the Enfield Classic 350.

The first thing that will come to notice to the fans of Royal Enfield will be its sound, which they will find similar to their favorite bike. However, it remains to be seen how Royal Enfield lovers react to it. It also has features like LED lights and smartphone connectivity. However, for this type of bike, its design and look is more important rather than features. This is why Honda needs to do more work.

The bike’s look follows Honda’s old CB bike and is reminiscent of the old school design. Tubes tires have been used in the H’Ness CB350. This bike has been launched in two variants DLX and DLX Pro. Their price starts at Rs 1.85 lakh.

It is a good looking modern classic motorcycle that has some modern features as well and is lighter than its rivals. However, it is difficult to compete with the Bullet and the Classic 350. However, H’Ness will definitely create some buzz in this segment and this is what Honda wants.

