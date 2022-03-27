Honda unveils the Hawk 11 in Japan, a neo-vintage semi-fairing that comes from the technical base of Africa Twin and NT 1100

Manuele Cecconi

The new Honda Hawk 11 was previewed on the occasion of the 38th edition of the Osaka Motorshow, a model that dusts off a truly historic name for the Golden Wing manufacturer. The novelty, compared to the ancestors of the same name, is that it is not a real naked, but a semi-fairing that winks at the CB4 Interceptor prototype and the stylistic features of the Neo Sports Cafè line. And that what pulses embedded in the semi-double cradle steel frame is a liquid-cooled parallel twin, the same 1,082 cc engine that also equips the Africa Twin maxi-enduro.

THE TECHNIQUE – To tell the truth, the data released by Honda are few, but a careful look at the images released by the Tokyo company is enough to identify a very close relationship with the “Africona” and above all with the NT 1100, the tourist road born precisely in recent months from a rib of the Crf 1100 L. In fact, in common there is not only the 102 hp engine and 104 newton meters, but also the chassis architecture and the components used: for example, we find the same chassis, but also the department suspensions with the Showa front fork with 43 mm upside-down stems and the rear mono-shock absorber, which however in this case could see their travel reduced by a few tens of millimeters. As on the NT 1100, the wheels are in 17-inch alloy, and in the same way the braking force is entrusted to the double front disc with Nissin radial mount calipers. See also Cyclone Lukaku: he is on the market and can push Vlahovic to Juve

DCT or NO? – The superstructures obviously change, with the rear vaguely reminiscent of the CB 1000 R and a round front headlight, surrounded by a rounded and very evocative half-fairing. The placement of the rear-view mirrors is original, fixed to the frame that holds the front fairing just below the raised half-handlebars, guaranteeing a moderately loaded riding position on the front. The two-in-one exhaust is the same as the NT 1100, but in this case it has a more inclined tailpipe. It is not clear whether the Hawk 11, presented only in the version equipped with the six-speed manual gearbox, will also have the option of the Dct double-clutch transmission, and even if it is currently expected to arrive on the European market. We look forward to news!