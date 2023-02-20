If Honda was a guest at your birthday party, it was the guy you meet in the kitchen with a fresh pint of beer, when he’d said goodbye an hour ago. ‘Too cozy, so let’s fight at home’, he would say. Because Honda should have left F1 a long time ago, but now it seems that they want to come back completely as an engine supplier.

Koji Watanabe is the boss of Honda’s racing branch. Speaking at a pre-race season presentation, he says that F1 is moving in the right direction: “We think the future of F1 is in line with our goals, so that’s why we’ve chosen to register as an engine supplier.” This reports Motorsport.com. The first step for Honda in 2026 in F1 has therefore been taken.

Conversations with F1 teams

According to Watanabe, several F1 teams have already spoken: “After we did the registration, we were contacted by several F1 teams.” He does not want to go too fast: “For the time being we have no concrete decisions whether or not we will return to F1.” Now the question is: if Honda does go for F1 in 2026, who will they team up with?

Which teams don’t?

In addition to Max Verstappen’s team, AlphaTauri has also been included in the deal between Red Bull and Ford. Ferrari, Mercedes and Alpine are not an option, because they develop their own engines. When Audi joins in 2026, that brand will also build F1 engines itself. McLaren will then think twice before entering into a new deal with Honda. The collaboration was not a success in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Small chance of cooperation

The new Andretti-Cadillac could become a partner, although rumor has it that Alpine is in talks with the Americans. Also the other team out The States, Haas F1, does not seem a candidate. Haas is so close to Ferrari that it has its own corner at the Maranello factory.

Aston Martin and Mercedes also get along very well. In addition to F1 engines, Mercedes also supplies V8 engines for Aston’s production models. Mercedes will buy twenty percent of the brand’s shares in 2020. So they don’t just let go of each other.

A new/own team?

Of course, Honda could also revive old days with its own F1 team in 2026. The chance of that seems nil. First, owning a team requires an investment of $200 million in entry fees. In addition, you have to put money into things such as personnel and a state-of-the-art F1 factory (preferably in England).

Finally, other teams are not eager to share the prize money with eleven teams when Andretti-Cadillac joins, let alone with twelve teams. Setting up a new team or joining another new entry therefore does not seem possible. Although it all continues to look like coffee grounds and after all it is F1: everything is possible. But what can Honda do?

What should we bet our money on?

Like Haas and Aston Martin, Williams has a close relationship with the engine supplier. This can be seen in the appointment of James Vowles as team principal of the Williams F1 team. Still, we consider the chance of a collaboration for Honda at Williams to be the greatest. The two know each other from a successful past.

From 1983 to 1987, Honda supplies engines to Williams. In the last two years, Williams and Honda have won the Constructors’ Championship together. In 1987 Williams driver Piquet also wins the drivers’ championship. If there is a collaboration between Williams and Honda, we hope that the car (in terms of colors) is very similar to the car in the gallery.