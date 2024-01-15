Once the electric era of mobility has come into full swing, there will also be ample space for hydrogen. Honda is convinced of this: together with Toyota and Hyundai, the Japanese car manufacturer is among the few globally that still today makes human and economic efforts to advance the development of automotive technology. fuel cells. And that's not all: Honda today says it is convinced that FCEV cars can become a cornerstone of its global range.

Hydrogen beyond electricity

“What I have in mind is that the era of battery electric vehicles comes first, and the next phase is fuel cell cars. The era of fuel cells it may take longer“, Inoue Katsushi, head of Honda's electrification process after leading the brand in Europe and China, admitted to Autocar. Katsushi looks on to 2040 rather than 2030 as a realistic deadline after which hydrogen will play a fundamental role within the Japanese manufacturer's range: by that same date, Honda wants to ensure that all of its sales consist of battery or hydrogen fuel cell electric cars , without however clarifying how much the respective shares will amount to.

Three necessary conditions

What seems certain is that the launch of hydrogen versions of any car from the new 0 Series electric car family, presented just a few days ago by the Japanese giant together with the new Honda logo. The Japanese manufacturer's position is clear: a plan to expand hydrogen cars globally can be realized once there is the infrastructure to support it, a consolidated supply chain and market demand that matches it. For this reason Honda is focusing its efforts on hydrogen initially on commercial vehicles and industrial sectors.