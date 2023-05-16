Honda has announced the expansion of its smart charging service for electric vehicles across Europe. The e:Progress system will thus be available to future owners of the new e:Ny1 Full Electric and the new CR-V e:PHEV Plug-in Hybrid. The service will first be extended to all customers of the Japanese brand and then subsequently made available to those who do not own an electric Honda.

Honda e:Progress lands in all of Europe

Already available in the UK from 2021 to owners of the Honda e electric city car, this new service provides access to renewable electricity charging, combining a smart EV charger, dynamic energy tariffs and a smart charging app. Based on the study conducted on British customers, Honda confirms an average annual saving of £500, rising up to £1,000 for customers who do more mileage.

The functionalities

The e:Progress Solar Optimization feature, recently introduced in the UK and Germany, can intelligently plan recharging at times when there is likely to be more self-generated solar energy available. To determine the best time, the system also takes into account the weather forecast and user-defined parameters, such as the charge level and the expected departure time. In addition to the time-of-use rate, the new feature allows for more efficient renewable charging while easing the load on the local grid.

Home charging of the future

“We believe e:Progress has the potential to revolutionize the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of EV vehicle charging in the future”said Jorgen Pluym, General Manager, Energy Solutions and Business Development Division, Honda Motor Europe. “The pilot project we conducted in the UK proved this to us. With the upcoming integration of the home solar system into the charging network and the future expansion of the service in Europe to include EV customers of other brands, Honda will build a strong momentum for this service in the coming years”.