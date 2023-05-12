Honda released more details on its first commercial energy management service, which is being introduced in 2021 under the new branding “e:Progress” In the United Kingdom. This service allows you to top up with renewable electricitycombining a smart EV charger, dynamic energy tariffs and a smart charging App.

What is Honda e:Progress?

Honda’s e:Progress service is a system of recharge, an intelligent control of the charging phase and smart tariffs. This intelligent service will be the first flexible contract in Europe designed specifically for electric car (EV) drivers and will optimize the use of electricity coming from renewables (solar, wind and hydroelectric energy). The service also allows users to recharge their car in the cheaper time slottaking into account network demand.

Honda e:Progress plans charging systems for EV electric cars

The service is offered in collaboration with Moixaa company specializing in the field of intelligent storage and charging, and with Vattenfall, energy supplier. Through charging technology GridShare by Moixacustomers just specify i preferred parameters for the minimum state of charge through the smartphone application, leaving the system to the autonomous charge management.

Electric recharge with the best rate

The power supply is supplied by Vattenfall at a flexible rate that allows you to take advantage of a reduced cost of energy in the various time slotsthus allowing users to not have to settle for a single fixed rate. Thanks to the merger between Moixa and Vattenfall, EV car owners will be able to charge their car using a plan which intelligently plans to recharge at times when there is likely to be more availability self-produced solar energy.

Wallbox Power Charger from Honda

To determine the best time, the system also takes into account the forecast and user-defined parameters, such as the charge level and the scheduled departure time.

The preferred charger hardware solution for this new service is the Honda Power Chargera household unit capable of recharge the Honda e from 0 to 100% battery in just over 4 hours with a power supply of 32 ampsa considerable saving of time compared to a classic domestic socket.

Based on the study of British motorists, Honda confirms a average annual savings of £500 (574 euros), which goes up to £1,000 (1,150 euros) for those who travel more kilometres.

Honda V2G vehicle to grid bidirectional charging

The next steps in the development of e:Progress include the enhancement of top-up services, including that bidirectional “vehicle-to-grid”in order to maximize the use of renewable energy and reduce the impact of EVs on the grid.

e:Progress also follows Honda’s first vehicle-to-grid project

In the long term, the service will be extended to household devices connected to the charging infrastructure, such as static batteries and heat pumps.

