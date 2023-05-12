Honda has unveiled its second all-electric vehicle, e:Ny1at the European media event organized at Offenbach, in Germany. It is the second pure EV of the Tokyo House to arrive in Europe, after the Honda city cars and.

Honda e:Ny1, the new electric Honda

With a fresh and distinctive design and the most advanced technologies, e:Ny1 follows the philosophy of development Honda’s human centerwhich makes the most of the engine 100% electric.

Honda e:Ny1 rear 3/4

The exterior design is that of an SUV, with reduced overhangs at the front, big wheels and a wide roadway. e:Ny1 also ushers in Honda’s new all-electric identity, with “H” badge whites present throughout the vehicle, starting from the front, the wheel arches, the rims and the steering wheel. Also, at the rear, the Honda lettering is scanned in a new character typographical, which will be present on all future EVs of the brand.

Honda e:Ny1 dashboard with 15.1″ vertical touch display

The passenger compartment is very spacious, with the central console featuring a simple layout with easily accessible buttons, plenty of space for storing objects and a wireless charging. On the bridge dominates a large 15.1″ touchscreen verticalfrom which you can access a wide range of driving options and functions infotainment.

Honda e:Ny1 engine, battery and range

e:Ny1 is built on the new Architecture e:NFa platform with front electric motor centered around three key features: a dedicated high-rigidity body, a low center of gravity and carefully managed bottom aerodynamics.

The platform integrates a lightweight high-performance powertrain, electric motor and gearbox. The maximum power is 204 hp (150 kW)with 310Nm of torque.

Honda e:Ny1, with the charging compartment integrated into the front grille

The electric unit is powered by a lithium battery 68.8 kWh (62 kWh net) which ensures an autonomy of 412 km in WLTP. The electric SUV supports the DC fast charging at 78 kWwith the battery that can go from 10 to 80% in 45 minutes.

Photo Honda e:Ny1

Honda and electric test video

Try Honda and electric

