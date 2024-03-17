The pretty but unsuccessful Honda E is discontinued. The only fully electric model in the Honda portfolio is now the Honda e:Ny1, which offers a discount of 9,100 euros. A test drive.

DThe sale of electric cars is stalling, and the surprising loss of the purchase premium is leaving its mark. In some cases, however, the car manufacturers themselves are stepping in, with Honda now reducing the price of its new electric SUV with the crude name e:Ny1 by a full 9,100 euros. That is more discount than the funding bonus would originally have been available from 2024.

The basic version of the compact e:Ny1 now costs 29,890 euros; with slightly better features, the price is 33,350 euros. There is a 4.39 meter long SUV that is positioned between its brand brothers Z-RV and CR-V. After the discontinuation of the pretty but not very successful small car Honda E, the e:Ny1 is currently the only fully electric vehicle in the Japanese manufacturer's portfolio.