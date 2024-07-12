Honda does not resurface

Despite the concessions, HRC can’t seem to find the solution to the problem and is having a decidedly below par 2024 season. The constructors’ standings don’t lie and Honda is stuck in last place with the paltry 23 points after 9 world championship appointmentsless than half of the penultimate team (Yamaha at 48) and having collected just 7% of the points of the leading brand (Ducati at 315). Numbers that do not do justice to Honda’s history.

Disappointment from Sachsenring too

In the recent German Grand Prix, the best results obtained by the Japanese brand were the 17th place in qualifying for Takaaki Nakagami, the 16th in the Sprint for Luca Marini and the 14th in the GP for Nakagami.

Joan Mir, 2020 MotoGP World Champion, started 20th, finished 21st in the Sprint and 18th in the GPin short, a weekend to forget.

Mir is trying everything and took to the track at the Sachsenring weekend with a radically different set-up compared to the recent past, deciding on Sunday to return to the initial configuration. According to what was reported by Asat the end of the German Grand Prix, Mir “on Sunday afternoon he called an emergency meeting with the entire Honda staff, deciding not to appear before the media after the race”The meeting reportedly lasted several hours, and was confirmed by the pilot himself: “We had an important meeting after the race because some problems appeared that prevented me from pushing. The bike moved a lot and I risked falling several times, without going 100%”. According to what emerges from Radio Paddock, despite the difficulties Joan Mir should once again entrust his future to Honda for the next two years.