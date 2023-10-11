The Honda Motor division presented the new E-Clutch, an automatic clutch control system for motorcycles, as a world premiere. This is a technology designed to simplify the use of two-wheeled vehicles, with the possibility of more fluid starts from a standstill, with more regular gear changes without the rider having to interact with the clutch.

How Honda E-Clutch works

Honda E-Clutch uses electronic control technology to operate the clutch in the most fluid and efficient way, so as to maximize performance, fun and ease of driving, especially in situations – such as starting, changing gear, downshifting and stopping – in which the mechanical forces in play make it difficult for the pilot to operate manually.

How to operate Honda E-Clutch

To meet the needs of riders with any level of experience, the E-Clutch can be operated like a conventional clutch, i.e. using the traditional handlebar lever, even while it is controlled electronically.

Simplify driving for everyone

The system has in fact been specifically designed to accommodate users with different levels of ability and experience, thus allowing everyone to concentrate on the fun and pleasure of driving. Being a light and compact technical solution that does not distort the architecture of the engines on which it is mounted, Honda plans to soon equip several models in its range of motorcycles with manual transmission with the E-Clutch.