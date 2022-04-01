From cars to motorcycles, passing through technology. Honda makes a handful of prizes at the 2022 edition of Red Dot Awards. The Japanese car manufacturer has in fact dropped the poker by obtaining four awards in different categories, starting with the new generation of Honda HR-V and: HEV, the compact SUV that debuted on the market in recent months. Alongside the B segment model, the NT1100 tourer motorcycle, the ADV350 adventure scooter and the EU32i generator also won the Red Dot “Product Design 2022” award. For Honda this is the first recognition that simultaneously involves the entire range of Moto, Auto and Power products of the Tokyo manufacturer. This prestigious award is given exclusively to products that stand out for their design quality and innovation.

After last year’s awards, therefore, with the new Jazz and the Forza 750 to win the first design, in 2022 it is HR-V to take the baton in the “Product Design” category, while the previous year Honda and had won the title “Best of the Best award”. A victory shared with the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP super sports car, the first Honda motorcycle to win a Red Dot Award. The awards are awarded by a panel of 50 international experts who test, evaluate and analyze each application, rewarding the solutions that present the most relevant design and innovation. The award criteria are reviewed from year to year to reflect the latest technical, social, economic and ecological requirements.

“We are delighted to receive a Red Dot Award for Product Design for the first time in all Honda, Motorcycle, Auto and Power Products divisions”, commented Toshinobu MinamiChief Operating Officer, Design Center, Honda R&D Co. Ltd., “We believe this is the result of the work done to realize Honda’s desire to serve people with the technology, ideas and design of our products, a key tenet of our company since its foundation. We will continue to take on challenges to give “surprises and enthusiasm” to our customers “.