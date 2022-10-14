





Honda has introduced a revamped version of its CT125 Hunter Cub motorcycle for the Japanese market.

With a look similar to the Brazilian Honda Biz 125, the CT125 Hunter Cub has a clean, simple look. Among the updates, the model received updates to its engine, a new color and new accessories.

Engine modifications were made to comply with the new Japanese emission rules. The 123cc engine offers 9 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and 1.1 kgfm at 4,750 rpm, with consumption of 63.7 km/l.

The large front and rear fenders give the bike an “off-road” feel, which is most evident with the windshield, one of the new accessories available for the CT125 Hunter Cub.

According to the Motoo website, the Honda CT125 Hunter Cub is sold in Japan from 440,000 yen (about R$15,600). Unfortunately, the model is not sold in Brazil.







