Honda: a delicate moment

Last place in the team classification for Honda HRC, which is still fourth in the Constructors’ category ahead of Yamaha (89 points against 82). If the challenge were limited to the official riders, the balance would be 82 to 20 in favor of the Iwata manufacturer, but Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR satellite team saved the Honda balance, which even celebrated a victory with Alex Rins in Texas at Austin.

The ex Suzuki unfortunately in Italy at Mugello he broke his tibia and fibula after a fall at Arrabbiata-1 in the Sprint and had to skip the Sachsenring and Assen in the hope of being able to get back on the bike at Silverstone, a goal in which Rins doesn’t believe 100% at the moment. However, the Spaniard has given his interpretation to the latest vicissitudes of his brand mates, especially those that occurred in Germany at the Sachsenring.

Rins: “Honda isn’t that bad”

“I had a lot of faith in the innovations that Honda had made in terms of the chassis – has explained Alex Rins guest on Youtube by the Spanish journalist Manuel Pecino – and I don’t think the Honda is a bike that goes so badly and I’ll also explain why. I arrived at Honda after six years on the Suzuki, a bike that I absolutely had in hand, that I knew very well. Well, in this first half of the season, in many circuits I went faster with the Honda than with the Suzuki, despite being in my first year with this bike. The problem is that the other riders and other manufacturers have made even more significant steps forward.”

“I honestly thought Marquez would win in Germany Rins added. why didn’t he succeed? I really have no idea. The falls of Nakagami and Marquez? I can’t say anything about Marquez’s at all because I haven’t looked at the data, instead with regard to Nakagami’s crash in Turn-11, from the TV it seemed to me that he was a little wide in terms of trajectory. As for me I can say that Honda electronics have never let me down. I know why I crashed at Mugello at Arrabbiata-1. There were a few drops of rain and I gave the gas a little early in an attempt to attack Aleix Espargarò”.