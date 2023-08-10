Infinite Crisis

In recent years, the world of MotoGP has completely turned upside down. The Japanese manufacturers, who were used to dominating the championship far and wide, have fallen to the rear, while the European teams – Ducati above all – have found new life, starting to lay down the law. A complete paradigm shift that finds its clearest exemplification in the crisis, apparently with no way out, into which Honda has fallen and in particular the HRC factory team. In fact, if from time to time the customer team of the LCR team manages to react – see the victory of Alex Rins in Austin – it is the factory team that is missing.

In the Constructors’ classification, Honda is fourth out of five manufacturers, among the Teams the Repsol HRC team is last, far behind even just from the penultimate place. A’embarrassing humiliation for a team that has been accustomed to dictating the law on the championship since the beginning of the 90s, conquering unforgettable strings of victories with the various Doohan, Rossi, Stoner and Marc Marquez. Just the centaur from Cervera, almost unbeatable from 2013 to 2019, now seems reduced to the role of an extra. Inevitably this situation so negative in terms of results is fueling the most disparate market rumors.

On the one hand there are the constant talks – real or presumed – between Marquez and the KTM. On the other hand, the voice that would hypothesize a Honda’s farewell to the MotoGP. An extreme option that would have the effect of a tsunami on the world championship. However, the denial came directly from the highest office with regard to the HRC, Koji Watanabe. Interviewed by the Japanese site Shueisha ShinshoWatanabe tackled the issue head-on, excluding a sensational hallway of the house of the golden wing from the premier class of two-wheelers.

“Withdraw? I want to deny this once and for all: we will never retreat“said the Japanese boss. The top management of Honda itself would be willing to reverse course, thus denying a lack of interest in the fate of the team on the part of the powerful company leaders: “The Honda group as a whole, including Toshihiro Mibe, president of Honda Motor Co. Ltd, regards the current situation as a serious problem. We feel we need to do something to resolve this situation as soon as possible“. The hope is also that of convince Marc Marquez not to migrate to other shores. The recipe is simple, at least in theory: “We have no choice but to build fast bikes that can win“. However, the time available is less and less.